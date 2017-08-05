Baysox Bullpen Falters in Loss to Portland

News Release

PORTLAND, ME - The Bowie Baysox (58-53) lost a late lead and dropped their third straight with an 8-5 loss to the Portland Sea Dogs (52-57) on Friday night at Hadlock Field in Portland.

The Sea Dogs took the lead for good with a four-run eighth as three straight walks loaded the bases with one out before a hit by pitch and a walk brought in the tying and go-ahead runs. Jeremy Barfield's two-run single brought in a pair of insurance runs.

LHP Tim Berry (0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB) was dealt the loss for the Baysox and falls to 4-1 on the year. The other run in the eighth was charged to RHP Scott McGough (0.2 IP, H, R, ER, BB).

RHP Jake Cosart (2.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 3 K) got the win for Portland to improve to 5-2, while RHP Bobby Poyner (1.0 IP, K) retired the side in order in the ninth to notch his sixth save.

The Baysox left 10 men on base in the game.

Bowie had taken a 5-4 lead in the seventh when Garabez Rosa tripled with one out and scored on DJ Stewart's RBI double.

The Baysox grabbed an early 1-0 lead with a run in the second as Rosa led off with a single, advanced to second on a single and scored on Austin Wynns' RBI single.

Josh Ockimey's solo shot in the home half of the frame tied things at one apiece for Portland.

The two teams traded runs again in the third as Rosa's RBI single gave the Baysox a 2-1 lead in the top half before Jordan Procyshen's solo shot off of Baysox starter Jesus Liranzo in the home half of the third tied the game.

Henry Urrutia drew a leadoff walk to start the fourth for the Sea Dogs, went to second on a walk and scored on Joseph Monge's RBI single to give the hosts a 3-2 edge.

Ockimey's RBI double in the fifth extended the Portland lead to 4-2.

Liranzo (n/d) allowed two runs on three hits to go along with two walks and five strikeouts in three innings of work. RHP Brandon Barker (3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) came on in relief of Liranzo in the fourth.

The Baysox tied the game at four apiece with a pair of runs in the sixth as Stewart led off the frame with a solo shot, Wynns drew a walk and scored from first on Adrian Marin's RBI double. The home run was Stewart's 14th of the season.

Sea Dogs starter Dedgar Jimenez (n/d) surrendered the four runs on 10 hits to go along with two walks and two strikeouts in six innings of work.

Five different Baysox had multi-hit games: Ryan Flaherty (2-4, BB, R), Austin Hays (2-5, 2B), Rosa (3-5, 3B, RBI, 2 R), Stewart (2-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, R) and Wynns (2-3, RBI, R).

The series continues on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. as RHP Yefry Ramirez (10-3, 3.41 with Trenton) makes his Baysox debut against Portland LHP Trey Ball (5-9, 5.40).

