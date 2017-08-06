BayBears Sweep Biscuits in Doubleheader

News Release

MOBILE, Ala. - After being washed out in the series opener on Friday, the Biscuits (60-52) were swept by the Mobile BayBears (53-58) in a doubleheader on Saturday night at Hank Aaron Stadium by scores of 6-2 in game one, and 8-3 in game two. After putting together their best month of the year with a 19-10 record in July, Montgomery has now lost six of their last seven games, including four of their first five in August.

The first game of Saturday's twin-bill saw Genesis Cabrera (4-2) make his eighth start of the year for the Butter and Blue, but the lefty fell behind early, loading the bases and allowing a run on a 6-4-3 double play to put Mobile up 1-0 in the first.

The Biscuits would respond with a Justin Williams opposite-field solo shot in the top of the second to tie the game at one. The home run was the right fielder's eighth of the season, which now leads the team.

Things would unravel for the Cabrera in the bottom of the second, however, as the BayBears put up a five-spot thanks to an RBI-single by Alberto Triunfel, a Cabrera throwing error, a Matt Thaiss sac fly, and a two-run bomb off the bat of Taylor Ward to put Mobile up for good at 6-1.

Cabrera would last a season-low three innings, surrendering six runs (three earned) on eight hits, one walk, and three strikeouts in the defeat. Williams would add an RBI-double off the top of the wall in right-center field for the final run of the game, but Montgomery went down in the first game to BayBears starter Grayson Long (7-6), who went 5.2 innings, allowing just two runs on five hits.

Game two featured Edwin Fierro (6-3) against Jake Jewell (7-8), and after the Biscuits right-hander struck out a pair in a scoreless first, the BayBears would capitalize on another big second inning, putting up a six-spot.

Mobile brought 10 batters to the plate that inning, and scored the six runs courtesy of a couple wild pitches, two RBI-singles, a sac fly and an error-one of three committed in the inning by the Biscuits (one by second baseman Brandon Lowe, the other two by Williams).

The Biscuits fought back with three runs in the top of the third thanks to an RBI-single by Jake Cronenworth, who extended his hitting streak to 15 games, tying Drew Anderson (2010) for the sixth-longest in Biscuits history-and a two-run single by Cade Gotta to cut the deficit in half.

But the BayBears were too much for the Biscuits on this night, as they added a Zach Gibbons two-run double in the fifth to put the cherry on top to their sweep over Montgomery in the doubleheader-the sixth of the year for the Butter and Blue.

The BayBears have now won eight straight, including nine in a row at home, and continue to lead the Second Half South Division. The Biscuits continue to lead the Wild Card standings, but only by one-and-a-half games over the Tennessee Smokies. Montgomery will try to rebound in game three on Sunday when Benton Moss (1-3) clashes with Jaime Barria (1-3) at 5:05 PM.

