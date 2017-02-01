BayBears Job Fair

February 1, 2017 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





MOBILE, AL - The Mobile BayBears have announced a job fair to be held at Hank Aaron Stadium over two Saturdays during the month of February. The BayBears are looking for seasonal game-day team members to play a vital role in providing quality customer service and creating an outstanding experience for fans during all, or most, of our 70 home games played from April through early-September.

The Job Fair will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2017 and Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm. All applicants must be at least 16-years of age. You can obtain an application from the BayBears front office (9:00am - 5:00pm, M-F) at Hank Aaron Stadium or online at www.mobilebaybears.com.

All applicants attending the job fair will receive an interview. In order to ease the interview process, all job fair attendees are strongly encouraged to bring a completed application to the job fair. For other questions, please contact the BayBears at 251-479-2327. Available positions are as follows:

Concessions:

Bartender

Birthday Party Attendant

Concession Stand Cashier

Concession Stand Runner

Concession Stand Cook

Lead Concessions Attendant

Picnic Attendant

Suite Attendant

Non-Concessions:

Bat Boy

MiLB TV Camera Operator

Facility Operations Assistant

Gift Shop Attendant

Kids Amusements Attendant

Mascot Performer (Must be able to schedule a try-out)

Parking Attendant

Press Box Staff

Promotions Team Member

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Usher

