Bay Sox Offense Stifled by Gulls Pitching in 9-0 Loss to Newport

News Release

In what was billed as a classic pitching matchup of two of the lowest ERA's in the NECBL, Newport starter Kyle Mora outdueled New Bedford's Brent Teller (Sacred Heart) and shut down the Bay Sox' potent lineup in prompt fashion on Thursday night as the Gulls defeated the Bay Sox 9-0.

The Bay Sox offense, which put up 11 runs in last night's comeback victory in Winnipesaukee, mustered up just two hits against two Gulls pitchers in the shutout loss.

After two scoreless innings to start the contest, the Gulls took advantage of two Bay Sox errors to put a five-spot on the board in the top of the third. An error from second baseman Nick Neville (Notre Dame) started the frame, then speedy leadoff hitter Kameron Misner reached on a fielder's choice. He moved to second base by swiping his tenth base of the year, and scored on the very next pitch on an RBI single by Andrew Daschbach. Tyler Green walked to join Daschbach on the base paths, and Newport forced another run by putting their two Gulls in motion, which induced an error by catcher Cody Doyle on his throw to third base. After a strikeout, Gulls' catcher Ty Duvall walked, and both runners came home on a bomb to center field by slugger Liam O'Regan to give Newport a 5-0 lead. The homer was a much better outcome than what happened to O'Regan in the third inning of his last game in New Bedford, as he was plunked in the head in the 16-inning marathon on June 15th.

Mora threw 4.2 hitless innings to start the game before Chandler Debrosse (Central Connecticut State) roped a single into left-center field to end the sophomore from UCLA's no-hit bid.

New Bedford reliever Zack Reid (UMass Dartmouth) took over for Teller in the top of the sixth. Teller's final pitching line was five innings, five hits, five runs (zero earned), three walks, and three strikeouts. Reid was excellent in relief, striking out the side in the eighth and collecting six Ks during his three scoreless innings of work.

Mora's night was over after six clean sheets, where he allowed just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts. Mora entered the contest having pitched seven innings with zero earned runs allowed in two lengthy relief appearances.

Trevor Tinder, who got roughed up last Friday night by the Bay Sox, relieved Mora and struck out the side in the seventh inning. Tinder started in Friday's 12-4 loss to New Bedford, as he allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits in just 2.1 innings. New Bedford's Corey Joyce (North Carolina Central) earned the other Bay Sox hit in the eighth inning off of Tinder. Joyce entered the game leading the NECBL with a .417 batting average, and extended his hitting streak to ten games.b

The Gulls tacked on four more runs in the ninth inning off of Dante Scafidi (Rutgers). Scafidi struggled with his command, walking four batters and allowing two doubles and two sacrifice flies.

Thursday's contest was the polar opposite of the teams' last encounter at Paul Walsh Field, which went over five hours and 16 long innings. Newport took that game 7-5, and their 9-0 victory was the fourth time in as many meetings this season between the two Southern Division rivals that the road team has prevailed. They will face each other two more times this year, on July 6th in New Bedford and July 21st in Newport.

New Bedford will have tomorrow off, then travel to Danbury for their second doubleheader with the Westerners this week. They will be back at home on Sunday evening, when Ocean State brings their stellar record to Paul Walsh Field for the first time this season.

