Bay Sox at Nighthawks Recap

News Release

The Upper Valley Nighthawks hit two homers and broke out for 10 runs in their 10-7 victory over the Bay Sox. The win was the Nighthawks' eighth win in a row, while the Bay Sox dropped to 4-4 on the season.

New Bedford jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as Luke Bakula (Kansas) and T.J. Lake roped extra-base hits to drive in runs to start the contest. Corey Joyce (North Carolina Central) and Nick Neville (Notre Dame) drew consecutive walks, and both came home on a double to left field by Bakula for the Bay Sox' first two runs. Bakula scored on an error by catcher Ryan Jeffers to make it 3-0, and Lake drove in Dan Schock (Sacred Heart), who drew yet another walk, with an RBI triple for a 4-0 lead.

New Bedford starter Fino Brito (Rutgers) had an easy time with the Nighthawks through the first time in the order, as he did not allow a hit through the first three innings. But the team with the longest winning streak in the NECBL broke out for five runs in the fourth to take the lead for good. Upper Valley loaded the bases on a walk and two hit batters, and after an error scored one run, second baseman Matt Guidry cleared them with a double to tie the game at 4-4. Guidry advanced to third on a ground out, then scored on a wild pitch by Brito.

The Nighthawks' bullpen silenced New Bedford's bats in innings two through six, and their offense added plenty of insurance in the bottom of the sixth. Brito left the game after the five-run fourth, and James Taubl (Sacred Heart) entered in the fifth. Taubl was one of four Bay Sox' relievers to have not surrendered an earned run prior to Sunday's game, but got rocked for four runs in the sixth as Upper Valley put the game out of reach. Left fielder Austin Chase launched a two-run homer, center fielder Anthony Godino drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and DH Luke Reynolds scored on another error to make it 9-4.

The Bay Sox chipped away with a solo run in the seventh inning, as Joyce raked a one-out triple to left field and scored on a ground out to first by Neville. Nighthawks' right fielder Frank Gregoire hit a solo homer off of reliever Dante Scafidi (Rutgers) in the eighth inning for Upper Valley's 10th run.

New Bedford rallied in the top of the ninth inning for two runs, but could not complete the comeback and suffered their third straight loss of the season. Neville drove in Cody Doyle (Sacred Heart) and Joyce with a one-out double to left field, but was stranded in scoring position to end the contest.

The Bay Sox will have Monday off before returning home to face their Southern Division rivals the Plymouth Pilgrims on Tuesday night. The game begins at 6:30pm, and is sponsored by Seekonk Speedway and Liberty Utilities.

