Battle Creek Bombers and Kalamazoo Growlers Unveil "Food Fight Nights"

News Release

Battle Creek, Mich. - Southwest Michigan is going to see a good old fashioned schoolyard fight this summer. A food fight that is.

The Kalamazoo Growlers and the Battle Creek Bombers, Northwoods League rivals separated by just 30 miles, announced a new promotion deemed "Food Fight Nights" presented by the OnStaff Group with each team re-branding and donning unique uniforms for select games in each city this season.

Fans of the Northwoods League affiliate have the opportunity to decide what food item their respective city will represent during the team's games with each team announcing their three choices. Fans can pick up their own version of the winning hat for free by stopping into OnStaff and signing up or referring a friend. These hats will not be sold in the Bombers merchandise store.

Those choices are:

Battle Creek

Burritos

Brownies

Broccoli

Kalamazoo

Corn Dogs

Cupcakes

Coconuts

Both teams are known for their unique promotions over the years. The Growlers garnered national attention this past season with their "Emojersey Night" and the "Salute to Selfie Jersey" that won Ballpark Digest's Promotion of the Year in 2014. The Bombers received national recognition over the past two season for the team's "Fruity Pebbles Jersey" and "Elf Jersey."

Each team is hosting a fan vote on their respective websites at www.growlersbaseball.com and

www.battlecreekbombers.com. The votes will be tallied and the chosen team names and the official jerseys will be revealed on Thursday, April 27.

Fans that vote will automatically be entered to winning:

A free jersey and hat of the chosen team name

A year's supply of the chosen food item (â=80-1 meal per week)

The team's scheduled "Food Fight" games against each other are:

June 1, 7:05 p.m. - Kalamazoo @ Battle Creek

July 28, 7:05 p.m. - Battle Creek @ Kalamazoo

