Bats Keep Quiet

August 22, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





Williamsport's offense was silenced in their 6-1 loss to State College as the Cutters were held to just two hits.

Manuel Silva suffered his 5th loss despite not pitching all that poorly, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks over six innings, striking out eight. Austin Ross worked a pair of scoreless innings of relief, striking out four. Oscar Marcelino allowed four runs on five hits in an inning of work.

The Crosscutters were held to just two hits, a single by Keudy Bocio in the 3rd and a double by Seth Lancaster to lead off the bottom of the 8th inning. Jesus Henriquez recorded the lone Cutters RBI as Williamsport avoided the shutout.

The Crosscutters fall to 4-6 to the Spikes this season with three more meetings at the end of the season.

There was a 33 minute rain delay after the top of the 8th inning.

WP: Fraynel Casadilla (4-1)

LP: Manuel Silva (1-5)

SV: Edgar Gonzalez (1)

Crosscutters Record: 26-37 (L1)

Next Game: Thursday, August 23, 2018 vs State College, 5:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Sunday, August 26, 2018 vs State College, 7:05 p.m.

Replica BB&T Ballpark Giveaway/ Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act/ Baseball Bingo/ Senior Loggers Club

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.