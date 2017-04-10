Bats Have No Answer, Fall to Mud Hens, 2-0

News Release

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Bats (2-2) opened a three game series against the Toledo Mud Hens (2-2) Monday Night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Bats -Mud Hens matchup saw 6 total scoreless innings before the Mud Hens John Hicks batted a line drive homer to center field with runner, Efren Navarro on first, bringing the score 2-0 Mud Hens at the top of the 7th

The Bats started right-hander Tim Adleman (0-1, 2.57), who impressively pitched six straight scoreless innings before giving up the home run. Adleman finished seven innings in his first start of the season, having six total strikeouts and allowed five hits, two earned runs, and threw 95 total pitches with 62 of them being strikes.

"I felt good, felt fresh; usually after an extended rest I struggle coming out [to throw strikes], said right-handed pitcher Tim Adleman. "It doesn't change whether you're up eight nothing or nothing - nothing," [on how he attacks the game].

The Mud Hens pitcher, right-hander William Cuevas (1-0, 0.00), capped his debut with the team pitching six straight scoreless innings, allowing only three hits, and no walks.

The Bats looked to rally late, but didn't have an answer to the Hicks home run and fell short to the Mud Hens, 2-0, in game one.

"You can't win if you don't score," said manager Delino DeShields. "These guys gotta get better in those types of situations," when speaking about runners on third and less than two outs. It seems like that's the difference a lot of nights when we're playing close ballgames. It definitely hurt us tonight."

The Bats are set to play game two of the series against the Mud Hens Tuesday night with first pitch beginning at 6:35 pm at Louisville Slugger Field.

