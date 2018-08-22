Bats Fall to Mud Hens, 5-3

August 22, 2018 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After scoring three in the second inning, the Louisville Bats (54-71) were unable to muster much offense for the remainder of the night, falling, 5-3, to the Toledo Mud Hens (65-62) Wednesday evening at Louisville Slugger Field. With the loss, the Bats were eliminated from International League postseason contention.

In his first start since coming off the disabled list, Justin Nicolino tossed five innings, allowing three hits and two runs, both unearned, with three strikeouts. The loss was handed to reliever Jimmy Herget (1-3, 3.86), who allowed three runs on four hits in 1.2 innings of work. For Toledo, reliver Paul Voelker (4-3, 2.81) earned the win as he only surrendered two hits and struck out three over 2.2 innings. Mud Hens starter Tyler Alexander gave up seven hits and three runs with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings, while Zac Houston picked up his sixth save of the season.

In the bottom of the second, the Bats' offense challenged Alexander with four consecutive hits, beginning with a two-run home run to right from Josh VanMeter. After a single from C.J. McElroy, Blake Trahan added to the margin as he beat out a broken-bat ground ball, allowing the runner to score from second. The shutout proved to be short-lived, however, as the Mud Hens took advantage of a two-out error by Taylor Sparks in the following inning. Following the miscue and a walk to Christin Stewart, Dawel Lugo brought home both runners with an arching double to shallow left field.

For the next three innings, both offenses were unable to best opposing pitching, with 10 consecutive Bats sitting down in one stretch. In the sixth, D.J. Peterson broke the slump with a double to center, but the Louisville offense could not bring him home. Toledo finally broke through in the seventh against Herget, beginning with a single to center from Dixon Machado, who later tied the game on a double that caromed off the left field fence. On the next pitch, Pete Kozma gave the Hens the lead for good with a triple to right and later beat out a throw to home on a fielder's choice, cementing the game's final tally.

After the Bats stranded a pair of runners in the bottom of the seventh, each team saw their sides retired in order during the final two innings. For the second consecutive night, the Bats both outhit the Mud Hens and posted a 1-for-6 performance with runners in scoring position.

The Bats and Mud Hens will meet for the final time this season Thursday evening at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Jose Lopez (5-11, 4.44) will start for Louisville, with southpaw Matt Hall (3-0, 2.61) countering for Toledo. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

