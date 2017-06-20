Bats Fail to Score Late, Fall to Clippers

News Release

LOUISVILLE, Ky.-The Louisville Bats (28-42) dropped game two of the three-game series with the Columbus Clippers (36-34) by a score of 3-2, in an afternoon matchup Tuesday at Louisville Slugger Field.

For the second-consecutive day, Columbus scored the first run of the ball game in the third inning to take the early advantage over the Bats. Louisville starter Cody Reed allowed a leadoff double to begin the frame, while a Giovanny Urshela single later in the inning brought the leadoff batter home for a 1-0 lead.

Continuing trends from Monday evening's game, the Bats scored their first run in the bottom of the fourth for the second-consecutive day. After a leadoff double by Brandon Dixon, the third baseman advanced to third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, a Phillip Ervin single to left field tied the game at one run apiece after four innings.

Reed allowed five base runners and a run through the first three innings, but settled down in the middle innings. With a quality start in six innings of work, Reed tied a season high totaling nine punch-outs with five coming in innings four through six. Reed allowed four hits and two walks, surrendering a single run.

Making his Louisville debut, right-handed reliever Jake Buchanan allowed a leadoff walk in the seventh before striking out the next three batters faced. Getting out of the inning allowed the Bats to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh off a leadoff blast to right field by Cedric Hunter. The no-doubt homerun was the first of the year for Hunter who gave Louisville a 2-1 advantage.

Buchanan struck out another batter in the eighth, bringing his total to four in the contest, but he also surrendered a two-run homerun over the left field wall giving the Clippers a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth.

Louisville threatened in both the eighth and ninth inning with runners on first and second base but failed to convert on either opportunity. Buchanan took the loss after allowing the game-winning homerun in the eighth, while Columbus' right-hander Carlos Frî - as moved to 1-0 with the win. Righty Joe Colon picked up his fifth save of the season for the Clippers.

The series finale between Louisville and Columbus is set for Wednesday evening with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Cincinnati Reds' lefty Brandon Finnegan will make a third minor league rehab start and his first for the Bats. In his two Double-A rehab appearances, Finnegan has allowed just two hits and a walk in seven innings of work. The Clippers will send right-hander Julian Merryweather (3-0, 4.50 ERA) to the mound.

