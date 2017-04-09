Bats Erupt in 8-4 Redbirds Win over New Orleans

News Release

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Tommy Pham and Luke Voit combined to go 8-for-11 with six runs scored, two home runs, and four RBI in an 8-4 Memphis Redbirds win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.

The Redbirds (3-1) clinched a series win over the Baby Cakes (1-3) with the victory. Last season, Memphis did not win a road series until June 13-16 at Nashville, and the Redbirds did not win their first series of the year until June 9-12 against Colorado Springs.

The Redbirds banged out 16 hits in the game, highlighted by Pham's and Voit's four-hit games. Patrick Wisdom, Paul DeJong, and Carson Kelly added two hits apiece for the Redbirds, and Kelly was on base five times on the day with two additional walks and a hit by pitch.

Pham has now homered three times in the last two games, and Voit hit his first Triple-A home run with his ninth-inning shot. Voit was on base five times as well, when he walked for the fifth time this season in the third inning.

Mike Mayers picked up the win by going 5.0 innings and allowing three runs on nine hits. Zach Phillips, Josh Lucas and Ryan Sherriff finished the game and allowed one run in 4.0 frames.

The 16 hits on the day were one shy of Memphis' season high from a year ago, set three times.

Memphis and New Orleans wrap up their five-game series tomorrow night at 7:00. The Redbirds return to Memphis for their home opener on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Next week's seven-game homestand includes all-you-can-eat crawfish and Thirsty Thursday on Thursday, a new-logo performance t-shirt giveaway on Friday, postgame fireworks on Saturday, and an Easter Sunday that includes a postgame candy drop from a helicopter and more.

For information on upcoming promotions, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/promotions.

