Bats Can\\"T Produce in Indianapolis

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS, IND - The Louisville Bats took on the Indianapolis Indians in game one of the series following the All-Star break and fell 10-0.

The Bats started right-hander Sal Romano on the mound. He went two and one-third innings, allowing two hits and three runs with three walks and four strikeouts. He faced righty Drew Hutchison for the Indians. Hutchinson went five innings allowing only three hits and no runs; he walked four and had three strikeouts.

The Indians stuck first as a wild pitch from Kyle McMyne allowed Drew Hutchison to score in the bottom half of the third. Followed by a Danny Ortiz double combined with a Joey Terdoslavich single scoring three more and giving the Indians the, 4-0 lead after the third.

A Jacob Stallings three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth pulled the Indians ahead, 7-0. A Joey Terdoslavich single in the bottom half of the sixth scored Erich Weiss, giving the 8-0 lead, it was immediately followed by a Terdoslavich two-run home run which would ultimately end the game, 10-0.

The Bats are set to take on the Indians in game two of the series Friday night, first pitch is set for 7:15 PM as righty Jackson Stephens (5-4, 4.55) will take on Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 1.84).

