Bats Bust out in Romp over Boise

News Release

The Hops entered Saturday night's game losers of three consecutive contests. As if letting out some pent-up frustration, they put an authoritative stop to the streak with an 11-3 romp over the visiting Boise Hawks.

Decked out in brand-new lime green uniforms for the first time, Hillsboro came out in style. However, it was Boise who struck first when they tallied a single run in the first frame off of Hops starter Connor Grey . Hawks outfielder JB Moss doubled to left and scored on an RBI single by Danny Edgeworth .

Grey would settle in, not allowing another run until the sixth inning. After a one-out walk to Edgeworth, Will Haynie popped a two-run homer to left to make it 3-1 Hawks. Grey was very effective aside from the longball. In his six frames, he struck out nine while walking only one.

The Hops would bounce back in a big way in the bottom of the sixth. Camden Duzenack led off with a single and moved to third on a single by Connor Owings . Billy Endris followed with a triple to left-center field just out of the grasp of centerfielder Steve Linkous to chase Duzenack and Owings home.

Still none out in the inning, Bryan Araiza knocked home Endris and then stole second base. First round selection Pavin Smith then laced a double down the left field line - his second hit of the night following his first professional hit earlier in the game - to score two. Kyle Smith then knocked in Pavin Smith who scored himself on another hit by Duzenack, his second of the inning. By the time the dust had settled, Hillsboro had plated seven in the frame.

It was all over but the crying at that point. Tim Susnara, a new Hop out of the University of Oregon singled to left in his first professional at-bat, and Matt Peacock threw a scoreless ninth inning in his first professional appearance out of the bullpen. Pavin Smith singled in the second for his first professional hit, and would notch two more in the game.

All-told, four different Hops (P. Smith, K. Smith, Duzenack and Owings) posted three hits in the victory.

The rubber game of the series is tomorrow at 6:05 at Ron Tonkin Field. Pregame radio begins at 5:35 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

