Bats Bullpen Gets the Job Done, Bats Win 4-2

News Release

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Louisville Bats (5-5) take the third game of four in the series, with a 4-2 win against the Columbus Clippers (5-5) on Saturday night at Huntington Park. The win guarantees the first series win of the season for the Bats.

Nick Routt pitched a solid three innings, only giving up one earned run on two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts on 62 pitches. Kyle McMyne (1-0, 0.00) then came on in relief and threw four flawless innings only giving up one hit, one walk, and recording two strikeouts. McMyne earned his first Triple-A win.

The Bats bullpen got the job done in seven innings of relief. McMyne and Louis Coleman finished the job, by only giving up one hit in the seven innings of relief and securing the win for the Bats. Coleman earned the six out save, his first of the season.

Clippers started left-handed pitcher Chris Narveson (0-1, 1.32). He threw seven and two-thirds innings, gave up four runs, two of them earned, along with giving up two walks, two home runs, and recorded one strikeout on 94 pitches.

The score was knotted up at one a piece until the sixth inning when Juan Perez scored off an error in left field, allowing Sebastian Elizalde to get to third base. Tony Renda delivered a sacrifice fly to score Elizalde from third base and the Bats led 3-1.

One inning later, Chad Wallach hit his first home run of the year and first at Triple-A, to add on a little insurance for the Bats and making the score 4-1 after seven and a half innings.

Chris Colabello recorded his third hit of the game with a double in the bottom of the ninth, scoring Bradley Zimmer from first base, cutting into the Bats lead at 4-2.

The Bats (5-5) look for a series sweep of the Clippers (5-5) on Sunday at Huntington Park, with first pitch scheduled for 2:05. The Bats will be starting right-handed pitcher Barrett Astin (0-0, 0.00) and the Clippers look to start right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger (0-0, 1.50).

