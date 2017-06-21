Bats Back Hamels in 11-2 Win over Midland in Series Finale

News Release

FRISCO, Texas - Cole Hamels twirled 5 2/3 strong innings, Jose Cardona homered twice, and the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, thumped the Midland RockHounds 11-2 in the series finale Wednesday afternoon at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

BIG MOMENTS * Rangers lefthander Cole Hamels lasted 5 2/3 innings to earn the victory in his second rehab start with the Riders. The southpaw yielded a run on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts, allowing his only run on a homer from Midland's Yairo Munoz in the first. * Jose Cardona's three-run home run in the second inning erased an early deficit, putting the Riders ahead 3-1. Cardona and Michael O'Neill each cranked solo shots in the fifth, making it 11-1. * Scott Heineman clobbered a two run homer in the third, making it 5-1. The Riders rallied for four more in the fourth to take a 9-1 lead, highlighted by Jose Trevino's two-run double.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS * Cole Hamels: W, 5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K * Jose Cardona: 2-4, two home runs, four RBIs, three runs, walk * Scott Heineman: 3-5, home run, three RBIs, run * Jose Trevino: 3-4, double, two RBIs, two runs

NEWS AND NOTES * Through two rehab starts with the Riders, Cole Hamels has fired 8 2/3 innings of one-run ball, surrendering three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. * Jose Cardona recorded the first multi-home run game of his career Wednesday. In 12 games against Midland, Cardona is 21-47 (.447) with four home runs and 11 RBIs. * The Riders tied a season-high with their four home runs, marking the third four-homer game for the club this season. * Scott Heineman has reached safely in 14 of his last 21 plate appearances. * The Riders have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Northwest Arkansas May 23-25.

WHAT'S NEXT RoughRiders at Corpus Christi, Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. Probables: RHP Ariel Jurado (7-5, 4.23 ERA) vs. TBA Video: MiLB.tv Audio:, TuneIn Radio App (http://tunein.com/station/?StationId198325), MiLB First Pitch App (http://www.milb.com/milb/mobile/)

