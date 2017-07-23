Bash Brothers Homer in Pigs Victory

News Release

The Bash Brothers of Dylan Cozens and Rhys Hoskins each hit two-run home runs and J.P. Crawford went 4-for-5 finishing a home run away from the cycyle, as the IronPigs (61-37) defeated the Durham Bulls (59-38) by the score of 9-1 Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Pigs opened up a 4-0 early lead, scoring a pair of runs in the first and second innings.

Hoskins hit his 22nd home run of the season, tying himself with Columbus's Richie Schaeffer, and fellow bash brother Dylan Cozens with a two-run bomb over the bull in left field. Crawford set the table for Hoskins by slashing a single to left-center field.

After Andrew Pullin hit an opposite field single, Scott Kingery extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI triple to center field to give the Pigs a 3-0 advantage. The triple for Kingery was his first as an IronPig, and extended his RBI streak to six games.

Crawford then stepped to the plate and zipped a RBI double to left, scoring Kingery to give the Pigs a 4-0 advantage.

Pigs starter Brandon Leibrandt picked up his fourth consecutive win as an IronPig, tossing six innings surrendering just an unearned run on five hits while striking out four.

The Bulls picked up their lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning, as former IronPig Taylor Featherston reached on a fielder's choice that scored Mike Marjama . Crawford made a fielding eror that would have been the final out of the inning, allowing Marjama to score to make the score 4-1.

Pedro Florimon would continue to haunt Bulls pitching, as the veteran sent a sacrifice fly to right fielder Patrick Leonard, scoring Crawford who tripled earlier in the frame.

With a 5-1 lead in hand, Hoskins plated Crawford with an RBI single to give the Pigs a 6-1 lead. Hoskins notched his league leading 73rd RBI of the season.

Logan Moore got in on the fun in top of the eighth, plating Florimon to give the Pigs a 7-1 advantage.

After Pat Venditte surrendered a lead off single in the bottom half of the eighth, the switch pitcher struck out the side to erase the threat.

Crawford then stepped to the plate in the top of the ninth inning, a home run away from the cycle. The Phillies top prospect would battle with Bulls reliever Ryan Garton, however, Crawford would strike out to lead off the inning.

Hoskins would then also strikeout, but would reach first on a wild pitch to give the Pigs a runner on with one out. Hitless up to this point, Cozens stepped up to the plate an bashed his International League leading 23rd home run of the season.

It marks the seventh time the Bash Brothers have homered in the same game this season, and ninth on the same day having homered in different games of doubleheaders.The win and the 62-38 record in the Pigs first 100 games is their best mark in franchise history, having won just 61 games in 100 games in 2012.

The series concludes with game four of the series with the Durham Bulls Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Pigs will send right-hander Ben Lively (7-1, 2.27) and the Bulls will send right-hander Brent Honeywell (9-7, 4.27). First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

