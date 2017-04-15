Bases-Loaded Hit Batsman the Difference

News Release

CORPUS CHRISTI - Corpus Christi rallied from a two-run deficit in the eighth inning to edge Arkansas 5-4 Friday night at Whataburger Field before 6,606.

Jamie Ritchie 's one-out, bases-loaded single sent Ramon Laureano (lead-off double) and Jon Singleton homeward as the Hooks drew even at 4. Both runners had advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch by Peter Tago (0-1) before the right-hander walked J.D. Davis .

After Tago struck out Jack Mayfield and Ritchie's heroics, Mott Hyde walked to re-load the bases. Up stepped Alejandro Garcia, who earned the game-winning RBI when struck by a pitch.

Laureano's two-bag fire starter off Darin Gillies snapped a string of 10 consecutive retired Hooks. Gillies then walked Singleton on six pitches and was lifted.

The sudden change made a winner of Dean Deetz (2-0), who covered 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Ryan Thompson earned his second save by getting Brock Hebert to bounce into a fielder's choice with runners at first and second in the ninth.

Travelers starter Tyler Herb limited the Hooks (5-3) to two runs and four hits while striking out 10 over six complete innings.

Drew Ferguson opened the home first by drawing a base-on-balls. Laureano then burned right fielder Kyle Waldrop with a double to the wall for a 1-0 Hooks lead. An out later, Davis slapped an RBI single into right.

Arkansas (3-5) immediately pulled ahead 4-2 on four hits, a walk, and throwing errors by Laureano in right and Mayfield at second. Hebert and Ian Miller had run-scoring hits; Marcus Littlewood and Joey Wong singled off Kent Emanuel as well.

Emanuel, who exited two frames later for Riley Ferrell, permitted three earned runs, five hits, and a base-on-balls. He fanned two.

Ferrell whiffed Waldrop with a 95-mph fastball for his first Double-A strikeout in a lone inning of work.

Rogelio Armenteros (0-0) takes the mound for Corpus Christi Saturday at 7:05 against Brett Ash (1-0) in the series finale. The first 2,000 fans take home a Hooks Umbrella from Whataburger.

