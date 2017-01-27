BASEB-ALL YOU CAN DRINK
January 27, 2017 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BasebALL You Can Drink Includes:
One (1) wristband for All-You-Can-Drink draft beer, wine, mixed drinks & soft drinks* One (1) voucher for a hot dog, burger, chicken fingers or sausage One (1) voucher for French fries, pretzel, chips or peanuts.
Service begins when gates open (90 minutes prior to first pitch) and will continue until one hour after scheduled first pitch (two hours and 30 minutes total). This offer is available on Saturday's only, for $45 per person - which includes your game ticket. To purchase group tickets (15 or more) please call us at 718-37-BKLYN.
DATE
TIME OPPONENT GIVEAWAY/PROMOTION TICKETS
Saturday,
June 24 6:00 PM SOLD OUT
Saturday,
July 1 6:00 PM
CALL
718 - 37 - BKLYN
Saturday,
July 15 6:00 PM
CALL
718 - 37 - BKLYN
Saturday,
August 5 6:00 PM
CALL
718 - 37 - BKLYN
Saturday,
August 26 6:00 PM
CALL
718 - 37 - BKLYN
Saturday,
Sept. 2 6:00 PM
CALL
718 - 37 - BKLYN
*Please note: You must be 21 years of age to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. The consumption of alcoholic beverages by intoxicated persons or persons who appear to be intoxicated is prohibited. Management reserves the right to discontinue service of alcohol at any time to an individual or group. Guests will be limited to two (2) drinks at a time..
