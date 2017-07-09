Basabe, Kubat Star in Comeback Win over Carolina

News Release

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- Thanks to a go-ahead two-run homer by Luis Basabe and four shutout innings of relief from Kyle Kubat, Winston-Salem surged from behind to score six unanswered runs and defeat the Carolina Mudcats 6-4 on Saturday evening at BB&T Ballpark.

With the Dash (8-9, 32-55) behind 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two down in the frame, Toby Thomas laced a single to left field. Basabe then stepped to the plate and smacked a 3-1 offering from Mudcats (8-9, 44-41) reliever Quintin Torres-Costa (6-4) over the left field wall to give Winston-Salem a 5-4 lead.

Basabe, the White Sox ninth-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline, tallied his fourth home run of the season, and his first since June 12.

The Dash added an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI single from Seby Zavala, who has now collected 12 RBIs in five games played at the downtown facility.

Meanwhile, Kubat (1-2) was nearly flawless out of the bullpen. The left-hander faced the minimum through his four innings of work, surrendering just one hit while fanning a pair over 37 pitches to earn his first victory at the High-A level.

Winston-Salem began its unanswered runs streak in the second, as Brady Conlan connected for a run-scoring single to center and Thomas lofted a two-run double that plated Landon Lassiter and Conlan.

Carolina scored all four of its runs over the first two innings, notching three in the first against Dash right-hander Dane Dunning. Lucas Erceg and Jake Gatewood collected run-scoring knocks on a single and a double, respectively, before Luis Aviles tacked on a sacrifice fly to center to give the Mudcats an early 3-0 cushion. Jose Cuas socked a solo shot to begin the second, capping the Muddies' offensive outburst for the night.

Kodi Medeiros spun a season-high six innings in his first quality start with Carolina, allowing three runs while striking out five. The southpaw retired 14 of the last 15 Winston-Salem hitters he faced.

The Dash and Mudcats continue their four-game series on Sunday at 2 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark. Winston-Salem sends southpaw Bernardo Flores (0-1, 7.84 ERA) to the slab against Carolina right-hander Trey Supak (1-3, 6.94 ERA). My 48 will televise this matinee matchup locally in Winston-Salem, while coverage will also be available online at wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and via the TuneIn Radio App

