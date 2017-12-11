Barracudas take the road for Divisional Game

News Release

HIDALGO, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Barracudas are preparing for their second division game on the road versus the Monterrey Flash. This will be the first four meetings between the division rivals as they face off in Arena Monterrey.

The Barracudas suffered a loss home to the Florida Tropics by final of 10-5 where it saw Antonio Manfut score a brace along with an assist and Ismael Pineda scoring his team-leading third goal of the season. Brownsville native, Moises Gonzalez added a goal and an assist. McAllen native Miguel Rocha tallied his first goal of the season.

Monterrey Flash is coming off a victory over the Florida Tropics by a final of 9-4. Carlos Farias had four assists in the victory. The Flash have eight members on its roster that have ties to the Rio Grande Valley which includes head coach Mariano Bollella.

Match Information:

Date: 11/12/2017

Kickoff: 5:05 PM CST

Location: Arena Monterrey; Monterrey, MX

Where fans can follow the action:

You Tube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vIJ9HnP3CnhE

On Social Media

Via Twitter and Facebook: @RGVBarracudasFC

The Barracudas next home game is on Sunday, November 19, against the El Paso Coyotes with the kick off set for 5:05 PM. Tickets are on sale now or for more information on the RGV Barracudas logon to www.barracudasfc.com or by calling (956) 843-5658 or on www.Ticketmaster.com

