Barracudas Set for Home Opener

News Release

HIDALGO, Texas -The Rio Grande Valley Barracudas are ready for the home opener against the Florida Tropics. It will be the only meeting between both teams this season.

The Barracudas are coming off the season opening loss to the El Paso Coyotes by a final of 8-4. Defender Ismael Pineda had two goals to lead the Barracudas in the points department. Rio Grande Valley produced 35 shots against El Paso with Moises Gonzalez and Antonio Manfut having a combined 15 shots.

Florida Tropics will start the season on the road and will be counting on seasoned veterans such as Piotr Silwa, Ty Hall, Mauricio Salles, and Freddy Moojen. Former RGV Barracudas players such as Victor Parreiras and Ricardo Diegues will make their return to the Rio Grande Valley for the first since 2014-2015 season when they were members of the Brownsville Barracudas.

