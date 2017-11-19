Barracudas Look to Rebound against Divisional Foe

News Release

HIDALGO, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Barracudas are looking to rebound against at home versus divisional rival El Paso Coyotes on Sunday evening. Both teams are coming off losses in their last games and look to continue to keep up with division leaders Monterrey Flash.

In their first meeting of the season El Paso took an 8-4 victory at the El Paso County Coliseum over the Barracudas and were led by Christian Gutierrez who scored four goals. The Barracudas were led by defender Ismael Pineda who had two goals in the loss.

The Barracudas are counting on Pineda, Moises Gonzalez and Antonio Manfut to supply the offense as they look to get going at home against the Coyotes in search of the first victory of season.

For El Paso it will be their first road game of the season and first of two visits to the Rio Grande Valley as they will count on Gutierrez and Louis Herrera to supply the offense for the Coyotes.

Match Information: Date: 11/19/2017 Kickoff: 5:05 CST Location: State Farm Arena; Hidalgo, TX

Where fans can get tickets: Ticketmaster: Calling the box office at: (956) 843-5658 93

