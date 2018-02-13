Barracuda Sign Forward Caleb Herbert to PTO
February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed Forward Caleb Herbert (@GuyHeyber21) to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).
The 26-year-old Herbert has recorded 11 goals, 12 assists and 57 penalty minutes in 88 career AHL games with Hershey, Texas, and Hartford. In addition, he has skated in 105 ECHL games South Carolina, Idaho, and Greenville, collecting 53 goals, 44 assists and 174 penalty minutes. Before his signing, the Bloomington, Minnesota, native ranked first on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in goals (20), assists (27), points (47), power-play goals (4) and T-third in plus/minus (+5), despite appearing in just 35 games.
Herbert has also played in eight games with the Hartford Wolf Pack this year, recording one goal, two assists and 10 penalty minutes.
The six-foot, 195-pound fourth-year pro was originally drafted by the Washington Capitals in the fifth round (#142) of the 2010 NHL draft.
Prior to turning pro, Herbert played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
