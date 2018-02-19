Barracuda Recall Forwards McAuley and Schoenborn from Allen
February 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda ), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL ) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks ), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has recalled Forwards Colby McAuley ( @CMcAuley_93 ) and Alex Schoenborn ( @schoenborn_22 ) from the Allen Americans ( @AllenAmericans ), its ECHL ( @ECHL ) affiliate.
In 8 games with the Barracuda this season, McAuley has collected zero points, 14 penalty minutes, and an even rating. The 21-year-old has also skated in 34 games with the Americans, earning 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists), 72 penalty minutes, and a plus-eight rating.
Over a four-year career with the WHL's Prince George Cougars, the Sherwood Park, Alberta native skated in 191 games and accumulated 96 points (44 goals, 52 assists), 318 penalty minutes and a plus-17 rating. In 2015-16, McAuley led the WHL in penalty minutes.
Schoenborn, 22, has appeared in 30 AHL games in his two year pro career, collecting one goal, three assists, 25 penalty minutes, and a minus-six rating. In 42 games with the Americans this season, the native of Minot, North Dakota has 15 points (six goals, nine assist), 42 penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating.
Prior to turning pro, Schoenborn appeared in 208 games in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks, totaling 128 points (61 goals, 67 assists), 289 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating.
The Sharks selected Schoenborn in the third round (#72 overall) of the 2014 NHL draft.
