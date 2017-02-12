Barracuda Rally to Down Condors in OT, 4-3

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-18-5-1, .512) had a 3-1 lead in the second period but couldn't hold on, falling in overtime to the San Jose Barracuda (26-11-1-3, .683) Saturday night at Rabobank Arena. Josh Currie, Patrick Russell and Jesse Puljujarvi provided the offense for the Condors in the loss.

FIRST PERIOD

SAN JOSE GOAL: RW Buddy Robinson (9) buried a wrist shot on a breakaway (Kelly, Mueller assists) at 3:24; SJ leads, 1-0CONDORS GOAL: C Josh Currie (9) scored on a rebound from the top of the crease (Beck, Aneloski assists) at 4:30; Tied 1-1CONDORS GOAL: RW Patrick Russell (4) redirection in front of the net on the power play (Chase, Reinhart assists) at 15:20; BAK leads 2-1SHOTS: BAK - 9 | SJ - 10

SECOND PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: RW Jesse Puljujarvi (5) wrist shot off the rush (Sallinen, Simpson assists) at :27; BAK leads 3-1SAN JOSE GOAL: Robinson (10) from the low slot (Carpenter, Kelly assists) at 18:33; BAK leads 3-2SHOTS: BAK - 5 | SJ - 8

THIRD PERIOD SAN JOSE GOAL: LW John McCarthy (11) slipped home a shot from the bottom of the right circle (Goodrow assist) at 1:38; tied 3-3 SHOTS: BAK - 4 | SJ - 12

OVERTIME

SAN JOSE GOAL: D Joakim Ryan (6) from the right circle (Blackwell assist) at 2:51SHOTS: BAK - 2 | SJ - 2

GAME NOTES

THREE STARS: 1. Ryan (SJ) 2. Puljujarvi (BAK) 3. Robinson (SJ)SHOTS: BAK - 20 | SJ - 32POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1 | SJ - 0/2GOALTENDERS: BAK - Gustavsson (3-2-1; 32/28) | SJ - Armalis (11-3-2; 20/17)Jesse Puljujarvi has a goal in three straight games for the CondorsOne game remains in the season series against San JoseAHL President David Andrews was in attendance in Bakersfield, visiting select clubs in the Pacific DivisionScratches: Betker, Rechlicz, Christoffer, Tam, AllenAttendance:4,863

