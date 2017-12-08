News Release

Barons Reveal New Magic City Uniform

Alternate jersey & cap spotlight pride in Downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL. The Birmingham Barons, along with the design team at Big Communications, are excited to announce the debut of an all-new "Magic City" alternate jersey and cap for the 2018 season.

"It's hard to believe we broke ground on Regions Field just five years ago. We've been so proud that the ballpark has been a focal point for the resurgence of Downtown Birmingham, and all the magic that it has brought to our great city," said Barons President & General Manager, Jonathan Nelson. "We want to continue the magic in the upcoming seasons, and this new uniform is the perfect way to pay homage to our vibrant, booming city."

The striking black jersey features the "Magic City" nickname across the chest in a nostalgic white script, with a red star punctuating the top of the "i." The left sleeve includes "Birmingham: The Magic City" in a nod to the iconic Rotary Trail sign located just down the street from Regions Field. Red block numbers on both the front and back of the jersey complement the vintage feel of the red piping around each sleeve.

Along with the jersey, the Barons will wear matching caps inspired by the throwback Birmingham Black Barons cap that featuresthe triple-B logo. The crown of the cap is black with a "B" in white block lettering, balanced by a red brim and button.

"Both the jersey and cap not only pay homage to traditional baseball attire and typography, but also to Birmingham and its iconic Terminal - which is what the Rotary Trail sign now embodies. It was important for us to design a predominantly black jersey because the team had yet to have a go-to, black-based option," said Matt Harris, Big Communications associate creative director. "We are thrilled to be a part of bringing this unique design to the team and fans alike."

Magic City merchandise, including replica jerseys, is available in The Barons Sports Depot at Regions Field which is open Monday-Friday from 11am-3pm, and online at barons.com.

