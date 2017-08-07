Barons Receive Pitcher Colton Turner from Triple-A Charlotte

News Release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Chicago White Sox and Birmingham Barons announced before the game today that the team has received pitcher Colton Turner from Charlotte. Pitcher Drew Hasler has been transferred to the Winston-Salem Dash, keeping the active roster at 25.

Turner, 26, makes his third stint with the Barons this season after a month in Charlotte. The left-handed reliever was originally on the Barons' opening day roster and was promoted to Class-AAA Charlotte for the second time on July 1. In 30 combined appearances between Birmingham and Charlotte this season, Turner is 5-2, with a 5.08 ERA. Turner, who was originally a 21st round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012, was acquired by the White Sox on August 26, 2016 in exchange for Dioner Navarro.

Hasler, 23, pitched in five games with the Barons, going 0-0, with a 3.72 ERA and returns to Winston-Salem, where his is 2-0, with a 2.82 ERA in 21 games this season. Hasler, the son of White Sox bullpen coach Curt Hasler, was a 34th round selection of the White Sox in 2016 out of Valparaiso. In his career, Hasler holds a 2.67 ERA is 81 appearances, all out of the bullpen.

The Barons will continue their series in Jacksonville this afternoon at 2:05 p.m. CT with left-hander Jordan Guerrero on the mound for Birmingham. Curt Bloom will bring you all the action, starting with the Coca-Cola pregame show at 1:55 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on the iHeart Radio app and 105.5 WERC-FM.

