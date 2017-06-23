Barons Place Outfielder Courtney Hawkins on the Disabled List

News Release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Chicago White Sox and Birmingham Barons announced before the game today that the team has placed outfielder Courtney Hawkins on the 7-Day Disabled List. Outfielder Jeff Gelalich (JELL-uh-LICH) has been activated from the disabled list, keeping the active roster at 25.

Hawkins, 23, played one game in his return from the disabled list night. After being on Birmingham's opening day roster, Hawkins appeared in 24 games, hitting .132 (12-for-91), with four home runs and eight RBIs. The 2012 first-round pick of the White Sox had two previous stints on the disabled list earlier in the season and played 11 rehab games between Kannapolis and Winston-Salem over the past two weeks. During the rehab, Hawkins hit .304 (14-for-46), while compiling two home runs and six RBIs.

Gelalich, 26, has been on the disabled list since June 10th. The left-handed hitting outfielder has combined to hit .231, with one home run and five RBIs in 20 games between Winston-Salem and Birmingham this season. Gelalich, a former 2012 Compensation A pick of the Cincinnati Reds, signed with the White Sox on April 18th, after being released by the Reds during spring training. Gelalich is a career .245 hitter, with 18 home runs and 144 RBIs.

The Barons will continue their five-game series against the Biscuits in Montgomery tonight at 7:05 p.m. CT.Right-hander Michael Kopech will be on the mound for Birmingham, while fellow righty Benton Moss will take the ball for Montgomery. Curt Bloom will bring you all the action, starting with the Coca-Cola pregame show at 6:55 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on the iHeart Radio app and 105.5 WERC-FM.

