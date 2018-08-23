Barons Home for Final Homestand of 2018

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons will be back at Regions Field for their final home series of the season, a five-game homestand from August 24 through August 28 against the Jackson Generals, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. It will be an action-packed five days in the Magic City, featuring a Margaritaville theme night, Michael Kopech bobblehead giveaway, and Fan Appreciation Day.

Friday, August 24 - Barons vs. Jackson Generals

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6 p.m.

- Fox 9-1-1 Night: In conjunction with Fox TV and WBRC Fox 6 and television show 9-1-1, the Barons will be highlighting local first responders. Law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs in attendance will participate in on-field games, kids will have access to a fire truck, and the first 500 adults will receive a free first aid kit from Fox TV and WBRC Fox 6.

- Margaritaville Night at the Park: Tonight's music and in-game entertainment will be inspired by Jimmy Buffett's famous song, Margaritaville.

-Shrimp Boil: During the game, we will have a Shrimp Boil at the ballpark, presented by Cajun Boys & Our Po'Boys.

- Regions Baseball Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a limited-edition baseball, presented by Regions.

- Friday Night Fireworks: After the game, fireworks will light up the Birmingham sky to Jimmy Buffett music, presented by Coca-Cola, Birmingham Airport Authority, and Alabama Power.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WERC 960 AM.

Saturday, August 25 - Barons vs. Jackson Generals

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans age 13 and up through the gates will receive a bobblehead of former Baron and current Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech, presented by AAA Insurance.

- BirdZerk Appearance: BirdZerk is America's ballpark prankster and a true entertainment whirlybird. He's got more tricks up his feathers than Houdini, and he will be at Regions Field to entertain fans throughout the game.

- BHAM Jersey Auction: Specialty orange jerseys with a ham on the front will be worn by the players during the game, signed by the players, and auctioned online, presented by Smile A Mile.

- Original B'Ham: Original B'Ham Apparel Co. will be at Regions Field to hand out stickers to fans during the game.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WERC 960 AM.

Sunday, August 26 - Barons vs. Jackson Generals

- Game Time: First pitch is at 3 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 2 p.m.

- Fan Appreciation Day: Today we celebrate our fans with special giveaways and entertainment throughout the final day game at Regions Field this season.

- Kids Run the Bases: As part of our Family Sunday's at Regions Field, kids will be allowed to run the bases at the end of the game, presented by NAPA Auto Parts.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WERC 960 AM.

Monday, August 27- Barons vs. Jackson Generals

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6 p.m.

- Fan Appreciation Day: As part of Fan Appreciation Day, kids will be able to run the bases following the game.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WERC 960 AM.

Tuesday, August 28 - Barons vs. Jackson Generals

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6 p.m.

- 50-Cent Hot Dog Night: Enjoy Hot Dogs for only 50 cents, presented by Flowers Bakery, Kayem Franks.

- Fan Appreciation Day: As part of Fan Appreciation Day, kids will be able to run the bases following the final home game of the season.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WERC 960 AM.

