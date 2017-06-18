Barons Finish First Half Strong, Defeat Generals

News Release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons, led by two hits apiece from Eddy Alvarez, Jose Vinicio and Cameron Seitzer defeated the Jackson Generals 7-2, in a rain shortened seven and a half innings, to close out the first half on Sunday afternoon.

Thrown into a spot start in place of Southern League All-Star Jordan Guerrero, Scott Snodgress limited the damage to one run in the first inning, on a Dawel Lugo RBI groundout.

The Barons' bats took charge from there, putting up four runs over the course of the next two innings. Cameron Seitzer got the run scoring party started in the bottom of the first, as he smacked an RBI double into the left center field gap.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Barons would put the first two runners on base and then three straight RBI singles off the bats of Alvarez, Vinicio and Seitzer put the home team on top 4-1.

While the Generals got a run back on a Kevin Cron third inning sac fly, the Barons pushed forward, extending the lead to 7-2, with one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

With runners on the corners in the fourth, Vinicio stole second, while Alvarez scored from third on a missed catch error by second baseman Colin Walsh. In the fifth, Hunter Jones scored on a Lugo error and Trey Michalczewski added a sac fly. The score would remain the same until the bottom of the eighth, when the rain started and the game was called.

Snodgress surrendered two hits and one earned run, while striking out five in his three innings. Aaron Bummer picked up his first win of the season, with three perfect innings out of the bullpen and Jace Fry threw two scoreless.

Josh Taylor started and was tagged with seven hits and four earned runs over four innings pitched, while dropping to 4-5 on the season.

The Barons have hit the end of the first half and will head into the All-Star Break until Thursday. Michael Kopech and Guerrero will represent Birmingham at the All-Star festivities in Pensacola, with Kopech drawing the start on Tuesday night. The Barons will be back in action in Montgomery on Thursday, when Curt Bloom will bring you all the action starting with the Coca-Cola pregame show starting at 6:55 p.m. on 105.5 FM WERC and the iHeart Radio app.

