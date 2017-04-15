Barons Fall Just Short in Ninth Inning Rally

News Release

FBIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A ninth inning passed ball pushed the Biscuits past the Barons on Friday night. In a 2-2 game, with DH Nick Ciuffo on third base, a Robinson Leyer pitch got by Barons C Alfredo Gonzalez and Ciuffo scampered home to score what would prove to be the game-winning run.

Michael Kopech (0-0, 3.38) made his home debut in the game, going 3.2 innings, giving up only one hit, one run and struck out five. The righty threw 75 pitches, 10 of which were 100 mph or more, but left with the Barons in the lead 2-1 following a third inning 2-run single by LF Nick Basto.

But that would be all the offense the Barons would produce. Montgomery would claw back into the game with a sixth inning RBI single from LF Joe McCarthy, which tied the game at two.

Following the ninth inning wild pitch, the Barons attempted to string together a rally in the bottom half. RF Mason Robbins walked and 1B Keon Barnum singled with two outs to put the winning run on base. CF Hunter Jones then put a charge into the ball towards right-center field gap, but RF Justin Williams ran it down on the beginning edge of the warning track to end the game.

The Barons will be back in action against Montgomery on Saturday night, with RHP Thaddius Lowry will make his second start of the season. RHP Greg Harris (1-0, 1.50) will get the ball for the Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and Curt Bloom will bring you all the action on 105.5 FM WERC and the iHeart Radio app, beginning with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show beginning at 6:20 p.m.

