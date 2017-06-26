Barons Drop Rubber Game Despite Stephens\\" Strong Start

News Release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits pushed across one run during a seventh inning rally to break a 1-1 tie and top the Birmingham Barons by a score of 2-1 on Monday afternoon.

In the rubber game of the series, both starters, Jordan Stephens for the Barons and Genesis Cabrera for the Biscuits, matched each other in a pitchers' duel.

Braxton Lee was at the center of both runs scored in the early part of the game. Lee created the first run of the game by himself in the bottom of the third inning, tripling to right field and then scoring on a wild pitch by Stephens.

In the top half of the fourth, Lee was in the middle of the action again, as Jake Peter led off with a fly ball to center field. Lee settled under it and thought he had made the catch, but the ball fell out of his glove and umpires ruled that he had dropped the ball before securing it. Peter, who never stopped running, ended up on third base.

After both Lee and manager Brady Williams were ejected, Peter came around to score on a two-out, RBI single by Hunter Jones.

Stephens would work in and out of trouble for the rest of his outing, finishing his day in the sixth, after 5.2 innings pitched. The righty surrendered eight hits and the lone run, while walking two and striking out four, before yielding to Aaron Bummer.

Bummer worked out of a jam in the sixth, but the Biscuits got to him in the seventh. With runners on the corners and one out, Michael Russell hit a comebacker to Bummer, who couldn't make the play at home, allowing Riley Unroe to come across as the go-ahead run.

Cabrera got Montgomery through seven in his Double-A debut, allowing only two hits and one unearned run, while striking out eight. Ian Gibaut and Kyle Winkler got the final six outs of the game, with the latter picking up his sixth save.

The Barons will return home on Wednesday for the start of a six game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Peanut-Free Night at Regions Field. Jordan Guerrero will be on the hill for the Barons, while righty Corbin Burnes will take the ball for the Shuckers. Curt Bloom will bring you all the action starting with the Coca-Cola pregame show starting at 6:55 p.m. on 105.5 FM WERC and the iHeart Radio app.

