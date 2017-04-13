Barons Bats Silent in Loss to Biscuits

News Release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Montgomery starter Hunter Wood was dominant over his seven inning outing on Thursday night, guiding the Biscuits to a 4-1 win over the Barons. Wood, much like Brent Honeywell the night before, held the Barons bats at bay for the majority of the night. Wood wound up surrendering only three hits and one run, while striking out six.

Montgomery RF Joe McCarthy and LF Granden Goetzman got the scoring started for Biscuits in the third inning when McCarthy singled in Riley Unroe and Goetzman followed him up with an RBI triple, which would be the first of two triples Goetzman hit on the night.

The left fielder hit a line drive shot over the head over Barons LF Courtney Hawkins in the eighth for his second RBI triple of the night. Those triples, sandwiched around a sixth inning RBI double by DH Nick Ciuffo proved to be all the Montgomery pitching staff needed.

The Barons tried to string some hits together, but only scored once, on a third inning RBI groundout from SS Cleuluis Rondon. RF Mason Robbins led the Barons with two hits, while Hunter Jones and Alfredo Gonzalez each had one.

RHP Spencer Adams turned in a strong start on his 21st birthday, going seven innings, while giving up eight hits, three runs and striking out four.

The Barons will be back in action against the Biscuits on Friday night, with the first Kopech Day of the season at Regions Field. RHP Michael Kopech (0-0, 4.15), who struck out 10 in his first outing of the season, is scheduled to get the ball for the Barons and he will be opposed by fellow righty Yonny Chirinos (0-0, 1.29). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT and Curt Bloom will bring you all the action on 105.5 FM WERC and the iHeart Radio app, beginning with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show beginning at 6:55 p.m.

For ticket information, game schedule, promotions calendar or for additional information about Regions Field, call (205) 988-3200, or visit www.barons.com, www.facebook.com/birminghambarons or on Twitter: @bhambarons.

