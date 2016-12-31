Barone Stops 47 in RiverKings Shootout Win

Peoria, Ill. -- The Mississippi RiverKings (15-7-2) returned to the win column Saturday night, beating the Peoria Rivermen (11-4-7) 3-2 in a shootout at the Peoria Civic Center. A night where Brad Braone made 47 saves to help keep the RiverKings in the game.

Nick D'Avolio scored the only goal of the first period putting a shot past Brad Barone from Alec Hagaman and Dakota Klecha.

Ryan Marcuz deflected in Joe Sova's slap shot from the point to even the game up on the power play in the second period. Todd Hosmer gave the RiverKings their first lead in the game, scoring for the first time since returning to the lineup.

Ben Oskroba scored from the left circle to even the game up late in the third on a pass from Adam Stuart that opened up a lane for Oskroba's game tying opporutnity.

The game would go to overtime and then to a shootout to find a winner. Joe Sova shot first for the RiverKings and buried his opportunity to give the RiverKings the early edge.

Brad Barone would deny the first 3 shooters of the Rivermen before Adam Stuart would even things up in the fourth round of the shootout. Dillan Fox's second chance in the seventh round would be the eventual winner. Brad Barone stopped former teammate Donald Olivieri to give the RiverKings the win after Fox's goal.

Brad Barone (8-4-2) earned his eight win of the season stopping 47 shots on 49 opportunities from the Rivermen and Storm Phaneuf (0-1-1) receives the loss making 28 saves on 30 shots from the RiverKings.

The RiverKings come home for two straight against the Rivermen with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Landers Center Friday and Saturday.

