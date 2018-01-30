Barnstormers Announce Fun-Packed 2018 Promotional Calendar

News Release

Another season of fun-filled entertainment at Clipper Magazine Stadium is right around the corner, yet Opening Night is far, far away.

The home opener will indeed take fans to that galaxy far, far away. May the Fourth be with us as the Barnstormers host the York Revolution to kick off the 2018 season at home. Join us for a Star Wars themed Opening Night on May 4th with a special edition t-shirt giveaway, our first fireworks spectacular of the season and another battle of Jedi Knights against the dark side.

The rest of the schedule will be zeroed in on this planet, with some of the biggest events being quite local.

It will be the Barnstormers home base that gets honored in two of the big new promotions of the year. On May 5th the first 1,000 fans will take home an "I Am Lancaster" t-shirt. On July 17, that is 7/17, the Barnstormers will be honoring Lancaster County with 717 Night, complete with a doubleheader.

Another special night for area baseball fans will be September 7 when the Barnstormers, owners of two Atlantic League titles, will pay tribute to the World Champion 2008 Philadelphia Phillies. Fans are encouraged to wear their best Phillies apparel and come ready to meet Brad Lidge, the Phillies All-Star closer who saved 42 games during the regular season and seven more during the Phils' post-season run. Fans who arrive early that day will also take home a special edition Brad Lidge bobblehead. Brad's appearance is presented by the PA Prostate Cancer Coalition.

Barnstormers fans will get to celebrate a couple of the greatest decades to be alive. Put on your legwarmers and get ready to party 80's style on July 6! The first 1,000 fans 14 and older will take home a Barnstormers neon fanny pack. Return to the ballpark on August 24 for a Tribute to Boy Bands/90's Night where you can dance the night away.

Three off-season holidays and festivals will be "summer-ized" by the Barnstormers in 2018. The annual Christmas in July promotion, complete with all of the trimmings is coming up on July 28. On August 14, get out your beads and costumes and get ready for some New Orleans-style fun on Mardi Gras Night. The "Holidays" will conclude with some trick or treating for kids on Halloween at the Ballpark, August 18.

Fans will have four opportunities to attend weekday 11:00 AM morning games. May 10 and May 31 are both Baseball in Education games where students can combine learning with a Barnstormers game. May 24 is Celebrating Older Americans Day presented by the Lancaster County Office of Aging and Camp Day will take place on July 19.

The 2018 season is also packed with giveaway items. Fans will be able to get T-shirts the first two nights of the year, beer steins on May 18, beach towels on June 1, Sportulas (sporty spatulas) on June 8, hats on June 22, fanny packs on July 6; pink baseballs to the ladies on July 27 for Ladies Night and Breast Cancer Awareness Night; a Lego miniature version of Cylo on August 17 along with a post-game Candy Shoot for kids presented by Oregon Dairy; Barnstormers foam footballs on August 24; Brad Lidge bobbleheads corresponding to his appearance on September 7; Cylo backpacks on September 14 and the team poster giveaway on September 16. Fans need to make sure to lineup early as these giveaways are only good while supplies last.

Of course, no Barnstormers season would be complete without annual favorites like Construction Weekend presented by the Building Industry Association of Lancaster (May 18-20); the Salute to Veterans (May 19); Farm Show Weekend presented by Lancaster County Agriculture Council (June 22-24); Never Forget 9/11 presented by Select Security and SERVPRO of Lancaster East (September 9) and Fan Appreciation Day (September 16). This year's Farm Show Weekend will feature a very special appearance by Peppa Pig and George on June 22!

These are the one-time only events. As always, fireworks will play a huge role in a summer of fun at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Each Saturday will feature a huge post-game display as will Opening Night and the special Red, White and Boom extravaganza on July 4. Prior to each fireworks show we will be sharing the stories of Lancaster County individuals who have benefitted from treatment from our 2018 season sponsor and premier community partners Lancaster General Health/Penn Medicine and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Saturdays are Barcelona Nut Nights where one lucky fan who buys a bag of Barcelona peanuts that night will win the choice of two Phillies tickets or two tickets to the Philly Zoo. Additionally on Saturdays we will celebrate Faith in the Ballpark presented by Lancaster Bible College.

Sundays are once again Family Fundays with pre-game autographs, catch on the field with a post-game kids base run, sponsored by Domino's Pizza, with youngsters earning a coupon for a free kids' size pizza from Domino's for completing the 270' dash from first to home. Kids Helping Kids from Penn State Children's Hospital also makes its Sunday return and the first 500 kids 12 and under coming through the gates will get a free stadium kids meal.

Mondays are all about all-you-can-eat food and baseball fun. The Barnstormers will offer Pat's Pizza, pinball and beer all night long on the Bobby Rahal Lexus suite level. Out in the Haller Pavilion, the Hess' BBQ Pig Roast will be in full swing. Meanwhile, folks in the seating bowl can celebrate Munchie Monday with hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, fries and soda for an upgrade to your ticket of only $10 (plus tax).

The following nights (Tuesdays) are Kooz-Days. Each fan 18 and older will get a free Barnstormers Koozie. Two dollar domestic drafts will be sold to those 21 and older from 6:30 to 8:00 each Tuesday. Still on Tuesdays, folks will be able to eat plenty with all-you-can-eat Hess's BBQ chicken and ribs in the Haller Pavilion and Taco Tuesday on the Bobby Rahal Lexus suite level.

Tuesday tickets will also be available at a 2-for-1 discount for AAA Central Penn members.

Wednesday is all about wieners and wings. Berks Hot Dogs will be just one dollar all night long, plus you can bring your canine friends for free. All dogs, not just the wiener variety, are welcome presented by Lancaster County Pet. Up in the suites, it will be Wing Wednesday with all-you-can-eat wings from Fat Pigs and a beer special from 6:30-8:00.

Thrifty Thursday is as easy as 1-2-3-4. That means $1 small popcorn, $2 small soda, $3 lawn seat and $4 off field box seats for mature fans (55 and older), courtesy of A&E Audiology.

Finally, Freebie Friday nights will feature the giveaways and another Barcelona Nut Night.

Lastly, craft beer drinkers, stay tuned. We have something very exciting in store for you.

Season ticket plans for the 2018 season are on sale now.

Single game tickets for the entire 2018 season will go on sale March 1st at 10AM.

