Barnes, Mosey Assigned to Indy Fuel

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today they have assigned forwards Tyler Barnes and Evan Mosey to their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Barnes, 26, has skated in 22 games with the IceHogs this season, totaling 4g-3a-7pts, including a three-game point streak from Nov. 23-26. The 6-0, 198-lbs. right wing has also appeared in four games for the Fuel with 1g-6a-7pts. Barnes signed an AHL contract with the IceHogs prior to the start of the 2016-17 season.

Mosey, 27, made his North American pro debut with the IceHogs on Oct. 14 against Cleveland. The forward played in 21 games for Rockford this season and has 2g-1a-3pts in his last six games. With Indy, he has skated in seven games and notched three goals for the Fuel.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, Feb. 7 vs. Chicago Wolves. The IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center for a Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays and WXRX Dollar Days game against Illinois Lottery Cup rival, the Chicago Wolves (7 p.m.). Tuesday is also 90's Night with specially-themed music and promotions throughout the evening's matchup with Chicago.

