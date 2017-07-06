Barfield\\"s Slam Wins It for Portland over New Hampshire

News Release

Portland, Maine - Jeremy Barfield hit a walk-off grand slam off of Justin Shafer and the Sea Dogs (38-43) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (34-51) 8-7 on Thursday night at Hadlock Field.

Trailing 7-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Deiner Lopez and Mike Olt singled, then Rafael Devers walked to load the bases with one out. Facing an 0-2 count, Barfield sent a hanging slider from Shafer over the Maine Monster in left for the game winner - his seventh homer of the season.

Jake Cosart (3-2) earned the win after stranding the bases loaded in a scoreless ninth.

Trevor Kelly made his Double-A debut and worked 2.1 innings of relief, also getting out of a major jam in the eighth when the Fisher Cats loaded the bases with one out and only ended up with one run after Kelly induced a 4-6-3 double play from Ryan McBroom.

Conner Greene (ND) was excellent in the start for New Hampshire. Greene allowed three earned runs on nine hits and fanned six in the victory. He also tied a season low with just one walk. Sea Dogs' starter Teddy Stankiewicz (ND) allowed six earned runs on a career high-tying 12 hits in 5.2 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Tim Lopes set a new season high with four hits and two RBIs, extending his hit streak to nine games in the process. Guillotte had three hits and a walk and scored three runs, Urena reached base three times and scored twice while driving in two. New Hampshire had 15 hits including a season-high six doubles by six different players.

Jeremy Barfield finished with four hits, four RBIs, and two runs scored for the Sea Dogs, while Henry Urrutia, Chad De La Guerra, Cole Sturgeon, and Deiner Lopez each had two hits apiece.

Brock Holt finished 0-for-4 in his second straight game on rehab assignment from the Boston Red Sox.

The Sea Dogs open a weekend series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies' affiliate) with a doubleheader tomorrow evening at Hadlock Field. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 5:00 PM. LHP Trey Ball (2-7, 5.25) is scheduled to start for Portland in game one against RHP John Richy (1-2, 6.59) of Reading. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at SeaDogs.com or by phone at 879-9500.

