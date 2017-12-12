News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that center Ivan Barbashev has been recalled from loan by the St. Louis Blues.

The 21-year-old began his season in the National Hockey League as he skated in six games with St. Louis before being loaned to the Wolves on Oct. 21.

Through 18 games with Chicago, Barbashev owns four goals and four assists for eight points.

Barbashev has spent his American Hockey League career exclusively with the Wolves since being selected by the Blues in the second round, 33rd overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Wolves will be without Barbashev when they travel on Tuesday, Dec. 12, for an Illinois Lottery Cup clash with the Rockford IceHogs. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. and the game stream on AHLLive.com . For complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com .

