BARBASHEV, DUNN JOIN WOLVES

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that forward Ivan Barbashev and defensemen Vince Dunn have been loaned to the team by the St. Louis Blues.

Dunn comes to Chicago for the first time during the 2017-18 campaign. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Oct. 4, 2017, against the Pittsburgh Penguins and netted his first NHL goal four games later on Oct. 12 against the Florida Panthers. This season, Dunn has skated in 39 games and registered seven points (3G, 4A) with St. Louis.

Selected in the second round, 56th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Blues, Dunn began his professional career last season with the Wolves. The Ontario native was the youngest Wolves player for the majority of the season but was the club's top-scoring defenseman with 13 goals and 32 assists for 45 points - 15 points better than the next-best blueliner.

In his rookie campaign, Dunn skated in 72 of 76 regular-season games as well as all 10 Calder Cup Playoff games. During the playoffs, he produced six points (G, 5A).

Additionally, Dunn represented Chicago in the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic. He earned an assist to help the Central Division win the All-Star Challenge championship.

Barbashev returns to the Wolves after a month with the Blues. In his second stint with the Blues, the 22-year-old appeared in 11 NHL games and collected five points (G, 4A). Barbashev began the year with St. Louis and, overall, has dressed for 17 games this season with the Blues.

For the Wolves, the Moscow native has skated in 18 AHL games and recorded eight points (4G, 4A). Barbashev has spent his three-season AHL career exclusively with Chicago. In that time, he owns 33 goals and 40 assists for 72 points. Last season he was part of the squad that captured the Central Division title and he finished sixth in team scoring with 37 points (19G, 18A).

The Wolves are in California for the first time in 18 seasons and face off with the San Diego Gulls Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Valley View Casino Center. Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. and the game will stream on AHLLive.com .

