Barbashev and Paajarvi Return to Wolves

February 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that forwards Ivan Barbashev and Magnus Paajarvi have been returned on loan to the club by the St. Louis Blues (NHL).

Since his initial recall on Jan. 26, Barbashev has skated in 12 games with the Blues that included his NHL debut the same evening. The 22-year-old netted his first NHL goal on Feb. 7 against the Ottawa Senators and has tallied three points (2G, A).

Paajarvi was recalled on Super Bowl Sunday for the first time since being loaned to the Wolves on Oct. 28. During Paajarvi's latest tenure in St. Louis, he skated in six games and nabbed three points (2G, A).

With Chicago, Barbashev is third in team scoring with 37 points (19G, 18A) through 45 games while Paajarvi has 16 points (6G, 10A). The 25-year-old Paajarvi missed significant time this season due to injury.

Both skaters will be available as the Wolves begin a six-game homestand on Wednesday (Feb. 22) against the reigning Calder Cup champion Cleveland Monsters in a School-Day matinee. Puck drop is set for 11 a.m., and the game will stream on AHLLive.com. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

