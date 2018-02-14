Bar Olympics Set for this Thursday at Savoy Lounge

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are teaming up with Savoy Lounge (3929 Broadway #14) to host their annual Bar Olympics event this Thursday, Feb. 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. IceHogs players Collin Delia, Matheson Iacopelli, Luc Snuggerud and Viktor Svedberg are scheduled to be in attendance throughout the evening for the festivities.

At Bar Olympics, fans can take advantage of food and drink specials while also playing a variety of bar games with the IceHogs players. Sign-in for Bar Olympics begins at 6:30 p.m. at Savoy Lounge and fans can test their skills against the Hogs players in games including billiards, darts and shuffleboard from 7-8:30 p.m. Please note, fans must be ages 21-and-older to enter the bar.

Savoy Lounge is also home of the IceHogs' official road watch party throughout the hockey season. The IceHogs will host their final road watch party of the 2017-18 season on Friday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Fans are invited to attend the event for the chance to win several great door prizes while watching live coverage of the IceHogs road game.

For additional information on Bar Olympics or the IceHogs' road watch party, contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

Next Home Game: Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Cleveland Monsters (6 p.m.)

Rockford completes the back end of a two-game home set against Cleveland with a 6 p.m. tilt on Saturday. The contest is the second of three "Our Town, Our Team" bobblehead giveaways, with the first 2,500 fans receiving a free bobblehead of Toronto Raptors guard, Fred VanVleet (presented by Rock Valley Culligan).

