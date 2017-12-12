Banner Island Ballpark to Host 2018 Wcc Baseball Championship

News Release

STOCKTON, Calif.- The Stockton Ports, in conjunction with Visit Stockton, are excited to host the 2018 West Coast Conference Baseball Championship at Banner Island Ballpark, marking the sixth consecutive year in Stockton.

Play amongst the top-four West Coast Conference regular season teams will begin on Thursday, May 24th and will conclude on Saturday, May 26th.

"The Ports are extremely excited to bring the West Coast Conference back for another year to host their baseball championship," said General Manager Bryan Meadows. "We look forward to hosting their student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans once again. This is such a great event for the city of Stockton and we\'d like to thank the West Coast Conference along with Visit Stockton for making this event possible."

The West Coast Conference consists of ten schools including Brigham Young, Gonzaga, Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine, Portland, Saint Mary\'s, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and local representative of the Conference, Pacific. Four of the schools will qualify for the tournament.

"We are thrilled to bring the West Coast Conference Baseball Championship back to Stockton in 2018," said Associate Commissioner Jeff Tourial. "It\'s a thrill for our student-athletes to play in a pro stadium and we know fans will enjoy getting to see some of tomorrow\'s stars today. Thank you to the Ports and the City of Stockton for hosting this highly competitive postseason event at Banner Island Ballpark."

