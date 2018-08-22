Bang! Squirrels Ending Season with Five Fireworks Shows

August 22, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





Funnville - The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce that the final homestand of the year will now include a total of five fireworks shows, including two "Colossal Blast Fireworks" displays - the largest shows of the year - on September 1 and September 2. The Flying Squirrels have also added In-Your-Face Fireworks to Tuesday, August 28 and Wednesday, August 29. The final homestand of the year begins on Monday, August 27 and will conclude on Labor Day. A full rundown of promotions can be found below. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Monday, August 27: Gates 5:30 p.m. First Pitch 6:35 p.m. Presented by Star 100.9

Bark in the Park dog festival. Take the pups around the warning track during the pregame "pooch parade" starting at 5:45 p.m. A "puppy photo booth" will also be available for free outside the Retro Brand Squirrels Nest Team Store. Monday is also Williamsburg Community Night.

Tuesday, August 28: Gates 5:30 p.m. First pitch 6:35 p.m. Presented by AAA.

In-Your-Face Fireworks have been added to the Go Western Festival, featuring a Free Cowboy Hat Giveaway (first 1,000 15+) and a pre-game performance from country music artist Addison Johnson. Tuesday is also Charlottesville Community Night. Media Partners: CBS 6 & Big 98.5.

Wednesday, August 29: Gates 5:30 p.m. First pitch 6:35 p.m. Presented by James River Cellars

Meet Major League Baseball's last 30-game winner and former Detroit Tiger pitcher Denny McClain for this Wine Up Wednesday. McLain will be signing autographs on the concourse during the game. Wine Up Wednesday specials are available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Additionally, In-Your-Face Fireworks have been added to the festivities following the game! Wednesday is also RVA Night at The Diamond. Media sponsors: Mix 98.1 & WRVA.

Thursday, August 30: Gates 5:30 p.m. First pitch 6:35 pm. Presented by James River Air

Three consecutive games with fireworks?! Is that even possible? Yes, it is! Join the Flying Squirrels Thursday for The Sandlot Movie 25th Anniversary Night featuring "Squints" (public meet & greet 7-8 p.m. on Funnville Fan Zone Main Stage). Relive The Sandlot movie memories with our featured food item "Traveling s'mores". In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game...and our lucky Richmond Times-Dispatch Boulevard to the Bay grand prize winners will be shipped off directly from the game to San Francisco. Media sponsors: ABC 8 and Fox Sports 910.

Friday, August 31: Gates 5:45 p.m. First Pitch 7:05 pm. Presented by CBS 6 & Classic Rock 96.5

The final Free Shirt Friday & RVA's Best Friday Happy Hour features a free 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week long sleeve shirt to the first 1,500 fans (15+). Get ready for the 2019 Mid-Summer Classic with this long sleeve shirt! RVA's Best happy Hour included drink specials from 6-8 p.m. This game will also feature appearances from Negro League players Ed Hudson & Sam Allen for United Negro Fund Community Night! Kids Run the Bases after the game thanks to Richmond Family Magazine.

Saturday, September 1: Gates 5 p.m. First pitch 6:05 p.m. Presented by CarMax

We kickoff Labor Day Geekend festivities with Harry Potter Night, featuring a live pre-game quidditch demonstration. Saturday will also be the debut of the Flying Squirrels Colossal Blast Fireworks show! This enhanced, extra-long display will blow you away! Media sponsors: Mix 98.1 & Q94.

Sunday, September 2: Gates 5 p.m. First Pitch 6:05 p.m. Presented by XL 102

Labor Day Geekend continues with our annual Star Wars Night, featuring a Black Cape Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans (14 & under). This special evening Kids Club contest will also include Colossal Blast Fireworks. The final fireworks show of the season will be the largest yet! Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters and play catch on the field before the game, presented by Nesquik (5:15-5:35 p.m.). Postgame Kids Run the Bases with Richmond Family Magazine.

Monday, September 3: Gates 21 p.m. First pitch 1:05 p.m.

Sadly, Labor Day brings the ninth season of Flying Squirrels funn to a close. The season ends on Sept.3 with a tribute to Bruno Mars. The Squirrels will be giving away "$2,400 magic" in prizes, including a $500 Allegiant Air Flight voucher. September 3 is also an afternoon version of Bark in the Park, so bring the pooches one final time, too!

The Flying Squirrels embark on the final road trip of the season on Wednesday. The six-game, five-day, two-city tour begins at Prince George's Stadium. San Francisco Giants RHP Jeff Samardzija is scheduled to make a rehab appearance in the series opener against Bowie. The Baysox will counter with RHP Dillon Tate (6-4, 4.19). Richmond will return to Funnville for the last homestand of the year starting on Monday, August 27. Tickets and information can be found at www.squirrelsbaseball.com or by calling 804-359-FUNN.

