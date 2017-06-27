Bandy Drives in Five in blowout Win

News Release

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -The Colorado Springs Sky Sox offense scored 14 runs for the second consecutive game, defeating the Omaha Storm Chasers, 14-6, in game one of Tuesday's scheduled doubleheader at Security Service Field.

Andrew Susac put the Sox on the board first with a RBI double down the LF line in the second inning. After going 1-for-28, Susac has driven in four runs in the past two games. The double scored Jett Bandy, who lined a single for his first hit with the Sky Sox since joining the team before the game.

After Omaha tied the game with a run in the top of the third, Garrett Cooper skied his 14th home run of the season just past the reach of Billy Burns in dead centerfield. The two-run shot gave the first baseman his 65th and 66th RBI of 2017 and scored Ivan De Jesus, who extended his hitting streak to five games.

The Storm Chasers scored five runs in the top of the fourth to take a 6-3 lead, but the Sky Sox scored five runs of their own in the fifth inning to re-take the lead. With one out, Brett Phillips lined a two-run triple to the right field corner to score De Jesus and Cooper. One batter later, Bandy tied the game with a single off the third base umpire for his second hit of the day.

Susac drove in his second run of the day two batters later with a single off third baseman Garin Cecchini. Bandy scored, while Nate Orf came in to score on an errant throw from left fielder Terrance Gore to complete the five-run rally.

Colorado Springs (45-30) extended the lead with a six-run sixth inning to put the game out of reach. Cooper lined a double off the left field wall for his third RBI of the game, and Bandy launched a grand slam off the top of the scoreboard for his third hit and fifth RBI of the game. Mauricio Dubon joined the hit parade with his first hit of the game, lining a RBI double down the right field line to give the Sox 14 runs in two straight games against Omaha.

