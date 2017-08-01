Bandits Win Season Series over Cougars

News Release

GENEVA, Illinois - The River Bandits beat the Kane County Cougars 6-3 on Tuesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field in the final regular season meeting of 2017. Carson LaRue earned his 11th win, tying him for the Midwest League lead. Troy Sieber went 3-for-3 and reached base five times.

The Bandits (23-15, 60-46) scored three first-inning runs in the Midwest League debut off Kane County (18-19, 57-47) starter Connor Grey. Robinson grounded out to second base to make it 1-0. Sieber collected an RBI single and Josh Rojas' drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. The Cougars cut the lead to one in the third. Anfernee Grier roped an RBI double to center. Grier scored on Marcus Wilson's triple. The Bandits added insurance in the top of the sixth on Ronnie Dawson's sacrifice fly and Carmen Benedetti's RBI single. Daz Cameron's bloop single in the ninth, padded the advantage to 6-2. Stephen Smith knocked in a run in the Cougars ninth with a single.

LaRue (11-4) tossed five innings, allowed two runs on five hits, striking out six. Abdiel Saldana pitched four innings, allowed one run and struck out a career-high eight batters to earn his second save of the year. Grey (0-1) didn't allow a run after the first, but exited after five innings with the Cougars trailing.

The Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park to begin a seven-game homestand against Burlington and Beloit. Game one of three against the Bees is Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. Jake Levy and Connor Onion have coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. on 1170 AM KBOB and riverbandits.com .

