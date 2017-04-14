Bandits Walk off in Eleven to End Three-Game Slide

News Release

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Kane County Cougars 2-1 in 11 innings on a walk off single by Randy Cesar on Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park. Derick Velazquez shut the door for the River Bandits firing three scoreless innings after coming on in the ninth to pick up his first win. Austin Mason yielded the game-winning hit off the bat of Cesar.

Quad Cities (4-5) took an early 1-0 lead on a Jake Rogers double in the third. Kane County (6-3) responded in the fifth with a two out double from Luis Basabe off of Erasmo Pinales to tie the game. The Cougars run was charged to Quad Cities' starter Brett Adcock who left with one out in the fifth with a runner on first. Adcock received a no-decision, but was sharp allowing just the one run and striking out eight. Kane County starter Cody Reed was equally effective, permitting one run and striking out six batters in four innings of work.

Marcus Wilson had a three hit night for the Cougars and Afernee Grier collected two base knocks as well. Ronnie Dawson had a hit and scored a run. Jake Rogers added to his double by reaching on an error and scored the game-winning run on the Cesar single in the eleventh.

Velazaquez (1-1) allowed just two hits and a walk while picking up a strikeout to earn the win. Mason (0-1) tossed a scoreless ninth but did not record an out in the tenth to suffer his first loss of the year.

The same two teams meet in a rubber match tomorrow at 1:15 p.m at Modern Woodmen Park. Bandits' RHP Edgardo Sandoval (1-0, 2.25) opposes Cougars RHP Ryan Atkinson. Gates will open at 12:15, but if you can't make the game join Jake Levy and Connor Onion for the broadcast, beginning at 1:00 with the Hampton Inn and Suites On-Deck Show, on 1170 AM K-BOB, riverbandits.com and simulcast on MiLB.TV.

