Bandits Route Rattlers in Series Opener

Appleton, Wisc. - The Quad Cities River Bandits scored in four consecutive innings en route to a 8-2 win over the Wisconsin TimberRattlers Monday night at Fox Cities Stadium. Troy Sieber had three hits and a pair of RBI to lead the offense while Abdiel Saldana did not allow a hit while striking out six batters in 3.2 innings of relief to earn the win. Every Bandit in the lineup reached base in the win in the series opener.

Quad Cities (3-2, 40-33) scored in each inning from the second through fifth. Sieber got teh scoring started after a lead off single in the second and came around on a two-run double by Wander Franco later in the inning. Sieber then plated Daz Cameron with a double in the third after Cameron drove home Ray Henderson with a single. A Henderson sacrifice fly padded the lead in the fourth before Sieber's second RBI hit of the night, a single in the fifth, drove home Chuckie Robinson.

Wisconsin (2-3, 28-45) got on the board in the fourth inning on a two-run triple by Weston Wilson, but that was all the damage done off Bandit pitching. Cionel Perez struck out seven over 4.1 innings, allowing the two runs on four hits and three walks. Saldana (W, 3-1) struck out the first three he faced and six overall, allowing two walks and no hits to earn the win. Jordan Desguin (L, 4-4) allowed five runs in four innings to suffer the loss. Marcos Almonte singled home a run in the seventh as the Bandits tacked on two more insurance runs in the inning to round out the scoring.

The Bandits and Rattlers turn around quickly for a 12:05 p.m. CT start Tuesday. Gabriel Valdez (1-0, 3.60) gets the start for the Bandits against Victor Diaz (0-2, 5.82) for the Timber Rattlers. You can join Jake Levy for the live radio call on 1170 AM K-BOB, riverbandits.com and the TuneIn app.

