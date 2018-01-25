BANDITS FULFILL $100,000 PLEDGE TO GENESIS FOUNDATION

News Release

A portion from each of 88,000 amusement rides last season will benefit health initiatives for children

DAVENPORT, Iowa (January 24, 2018) - Today the Quad Cities River Bandits fulfilled their pledge to donate 100% of all profits from the Genesis Kidz Koaster as well as fifty cents from each wide of the Ferris Wheel, Drop-N-Twist, Spinning Bumper Cars, Kiddie Train, and River Rocker to the Genesis Foundation. The Quad Cities River Bandits and Main Street Amusements on Wednesday presented a $100,000 donation to the Genesis Health Services Foundation. Dave Heller, owner of the River Bandits, presented the check to Missy Gowey, Executive Director of the Genesis Health Services Foundation, during a press conference Wednesday at Modern Woodmen Park.

More than 23,000 riders rode the Genesis Kidz Koaster in 2017, and all of the profits from those rides was contributed back to the Genesis Health Services Foundation. In addition, fifty cents from each of the more than 88,000 rides of the Ferris Wheel, Drop-N-Twist, Spinning Bumper Cars, Kiddie Train, and River Rocker was also donated to the Genesis Health Services Foundation. The team's owners, Dave Heller and Roby Smith, kicked in additional money to make the donation an even $100,000. The donated money helps fund a variety of health initiatives for children, including the Flu-Free Quad Cities campaign, Camp Genesis for families dealing with cancer, the Genesis Family Connects program, and Genesis Neonatal Intensive Care services to help struggling newborn babies.

"The River Bandits belong to the Quad Cities, and a big part of our mission is to make a positive and lasting impact across this great community," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "When both of my sons were born, they had to spend time in the neo-natal intensive care unit. Fortunately, we were blessed with the ability to afford such care. My hope is that, with this donation, families throughout our region will be able to come to Genesis and get the care they need when they need it. We are so grateful for all of the support we receive every day from Quad Cities families and we are delighted to be able to give back in a big way to better the lives of babies, children and families throughout our region."

" It's my privilege to thank the Quad Cities River Bandits and their owner s, Dave Heller and Roby Smith, on behalf of all of the beneficiaries of the programs and services receiving your support," said Missy Gowey, Executive Director of the Genesis Health Services Foundation. "We appreciate and admire how much you care about the quality of life you are working to make possible for all who live and work in our region."

In 2017 the River bandits added the Genesis Kidz Koaster to their already diverse lineup of family entertainment options at Modern Woodmen Park. The spinning family coaster features a figure-eight track design and four free spinning vehicles holding up to 16 riders giving them a unique riding experience like no other of its size and type. It is the only Spinning Coaster in Iowa.

The ride is designed for the whole family to enjoy; it is open to anyone 36" and taller.

