Bandits Fall to Kernels in Second Half Opener

News Release

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The River Bandits lost to the Cedar Rapids Kernels 4-0 on Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park. Eduardo Del Rosario earned the win for Cedar Rapids on the mound. Lewin Diaz belted a solo homerun for the Kernels.

The Kernels (1-0) scored first in the top of the third inning. Jermaine Palacios singled home Ben Rortvedt with two outs to make it 1-0 Cedar Rapids. The Kernels used a two-out single again in the sixth to stretch the lead to 2-0. Travis Blankenhorn rolled a hit into right field to plate Brandon Lopez. Diaz's homerun in the eighth made it 3-0 Cedar Rapids. After Aaron Whitefiled reached third on a three-base throwing error by Bandits' third baseman Wander Franco with one out in the ninth, Travis Blankenhorn grounded out to first to extend the margin to 4-0.

Del Rosario (7-3) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits, striking out seven and walking one. Colton Davis threw two perfect innings in relief, making way for Hector Lujan to shut the door in the ninth out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen. Forrest Whitley took the loss for the Bandits. Whitley (2-3) lasted four innings, allowed one run, four hits and struck out seven.

Game two of the four-game series is tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive the second pint glass in this season's pint glass giveaway series. Tomorrow's giveaway is presented by Remax, with postgame fireworks presented by Smart Toyota of Quad Cities.

The Bandits send RHP Yohan Ramirez (0-1, 4.02) to the hill to oppose Kernels' RHP Sean Poppen (5-1, 2.80). If you can't make it to Modern Woodmen Park, Jake Levy and Connor Onion have pregame coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. on riverbandits.com and 1170 AM KBOB.

