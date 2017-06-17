Bandits Fall in Extras to Beloit Saturday

News Release

BELOIT, Wisc. - The Quad Cities River Bandits fell, 4-3, to the Beloit Snappers in ten innings Saturday night at Pohlman Field. Eric Marinez delivered the walk-off single to down the Bandits, meaning Quad Cities will need a win Sunday plus a loss by Cedar Rapids on the final day of the first half in order to secure the Wild Card spot in the Western Division.

Quad Cities (36-31) twice took one-run leads in the game. Taylor Jones doubled home two runs in the eighth inning to put Quad Cities up 3-2, but Beloit (32-36) got the run back when Miguel Mercedes led off the inning with a double then scored with two outs on a wild pitch. After two walks in the tenth, Marinez's single to left allowed Kyle Nowlin to score the winning run. The Bandits took their first lead of the night on a Wander Franco double in the fifth, bringing home Daz Cameron to open up the scoring. The Snappers got a brief lead in the sixth on a Trace Loehr two-run double with two down.

Salvador Montano (1-2) suffers the loss, allowing a run on on just one hit but three walks in 1.1 innings. Sam Sheehan (2-0) hurled a scoreless tenth to earn the win. Chuckie Robinson and Franco each had two hits in the loss. Yohan Ramirez pitched a career-high 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits in no decision in his start for Quad Cities. Zack Erwin allowed one run on five hits while striking out four batters in six innings of work as Beloit's starter.

Quad Cities will look to do their part, looking for a win and some help on the final day of the first half Sunday in Beloit. RHP Ronel Blanco (2-1, 3.22) gets the start for the River Bandits against RHP Brandon Bailey (1-1, 2.63) for Beloit. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. and you can join Jake Levy for the radio call on 1170 AM K-BOB, riverbandits.com and the TuneIn app.

